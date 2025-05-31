Scientists take bold new approach to curb growing underwater threat: 'It starts with a scientist being ignored'

Scientists have found a delicious solution to an invasive species problem: eating long-spined sea urchins could save Tasmania's kelp forests, Cosmos Magazine reported.

Rising ocean temperatures are pushing these spiny creatures southward from New South Wales to Tasmania's rocky coast. Their population has exploded from just a few individuals to around 18 million in recent years, creating what researchers call an ecological crisis.

You might wonder why this matters to you. When sea urchins devour kelp forests, they create barren areas that destroy habitat for hundreds of other species, including commercially important fish. This affects food supplies, local economies, and recreational fishing that many families enjoy.

"It's like most disaster movies. It starts with a scientist being ignored," said the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies' Scott Ling, who first warned about the threat to Tasmania's kelp beds, per Cosmos Magazine.

The solution? Eating more sea urchin roe, a delicacy that drives a billion-dollar global market. By encouraging commercial fishing of these invasive creatures, you can help protect coastal ecosystems while enjoying what many consider a gourmet treat that tastes salty and fishy and looks like orange-yellow mandarin slices.

University of Tasmania marine biologist Katie Cresswell's study recommends targeted "overfishing" of the urchins, particularly in areas valuable to the abalone industry. "This study sets our Tasmanian story of this 'edible pest' in an international context," she said, per Cosmos Magazine.

Her research shows this approach is working — commercial fisheries have removed about 1.2 million urchins yearly from Tasmanian reefs for the past six years.

"We used modelling to estimate how much worse the urchin problem would be without commercial fishing — and the answer is at least twice as bad," Cresswell said of the study, published in Nature Sustainability.

"This will impact ecosystems and communities alike, so it's increasingly important to use modelling to guide flexible management decisions that balance sustainability with economic needs," Cresswell said about the broader effects of climate-driven species migration.

