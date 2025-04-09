Scientists stunned by unexpected discovery while studying sea otter behavior: 'Feels like renewed hope'

Scientists have made an interesting discovery connecting sea otters to forest recovery, reinforcing their role as a keystone species.

According to a recent article published in Phys.org, scientists have pinpointed the impact of sea otters on kelp regrowth in the Pacific Ocean. Published in PNAS, the new research combines "decades of observations to create a time series of interactions, like a movie that shows changes in the numbers of the local species," writes Phys.org.

The researchers were then able to identify patterns, explaining how the reintroduction of sea otters had a positive impact on kelp forests.

Without otters, sea urchins overtake kelp forests, disrupting the balance of the ecosystem. These areas became "urchin barrens," or regions where sea urchins had the opportunity to overeat the kelp since there were no sea otters feeding on them. By closely examining the reintroduction of sea otters in urchin barrens, the scientists were able to highlight the crucial role otters play in maintaining the harmony of the entire ecosystem.

The researchers looked at two instances of sea otter reintroductions: one in British Columbia and one in Southern California. After reintroducing the sea otters, both areas experienced kelp forest regrowth; however, in British Columbia, the kelp regrew at a much faster rate.

Thanks to the researchers' new "movie of species interactions" model, they were able to understand why it took longer for the kelp to regrow in Southern California. Essentially, in Southern California, there was more competition among the sea urchins, otters, and kelp, which explained the slower kelp regrowth compared to that in British Columbia.

Kelp forests serve as an essential habitat and food source for a host of species, promoting biodiversity in the ocean. As a result, when kelp forests are destroyed by sea urchins, it not only removes the kelp itself but also integral food and shelter for other organisms.

"Being able to turn common survey data into a movie of species reacting to changes in their environment and each other feels like renewed hope for a field that more than ever needs to offer useful advice about how to help the many complex living systems we live with and cherish," Ryan Langendorf, the lead author of the paper, said, according to Phys.org.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





