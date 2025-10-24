Resident urges people to eat harmful creatures wreaking havoc in lake: 'I have been missing out'

A Michigan resident is turning an environmental problem into an unexpected culinary win — and the internet is eating it up.

In a recent post in r/InvasiveSpecies, a Reddit user shared how they started catching invasive rusty crawfish by hand while swimming near their friend's dock on Burt Lake, Michigan.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture they shared shows many crawfish in a metal strainer. The original poster explained how the project helps the local ecosystem — the invaders are crowding out the native crawfish in the waters.

But what the OP wasn't expecting was to find a new favorite dish in the process. The post quickly drew attention for its mix of DIY conservation and lake-to-table deliciousness.

"Rusty crawfish have quickly become the dominant species here in our waters, and it's become a huge problem," the user wrote in the caption.

They explained that while the invaders aren't as destructive as quagga or zebra mussels, they still threaten native wildlife. Rusty crawfish aggressively outcompete native species like the virile crayfish by taking over burrows and eating aquatic vegetation crucial for fish habitats.

To help restore balance, the DIY conservationist began diving underwater to collect the crawfish by hand — a tedious but effective method.

"Yes, they pinch me, and yes, it hurts. A lot," they joked, adding that catching them manually ensures no native species are harmed.

Once caught, the crawfish are cooked after a quick, humane kill.

The post took an unexpected turn when the OP's effort turned out to be a culinary revelation.

"Oh my God I have been missing out," they wrote later in the caption. "I've heard it was delicious, but holy s*** it's divine!"

Experts say harvesting and eating invasive species is an effective and tasty way to help ecosystems recover while minimizing waste. For example, people have helped in a similar way by eating invasive lionfish in North Carolina and Florida.

Commenters were quick to cheer the creative effort.

"Eating invasives is awesome. Blue Catfish are invasive to the Chesapeake and also quite tasty if you can find or buy them!" wrote one user.

Another pointed out that even invasive plants can be a good addition to your plate, saying, "Many are, kudzu for example is very edible and very invasive also sought after."

It's a small act by one local lake diver. But it shows how ordinary people can make a difference in protecting waterways — sometimes with a side of garlic butter.

It's a small act by one local lake diver. But it shows how ordinary people can make a difference in protecting waterways — sometimes with a side of garlic butter.