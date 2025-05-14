Officials issue warning after devastating hailstorm wreaks havoc on vital crops: 'There is an increased risk of damage and loss'

A strong hailstorm in one of Russia's most important wheat-growing zones, along with other recent severe weather like heavy snowstorms, has impacted the country's grain harvests.

What's happening?

Severe weather that included sub-zero temperatures, snowstorms, early spring frosts, and damaging hail swept across Russia in early April, with hail damaging crops in the country's third-largest wheat-producing region of Stavropol.

Reuters summarized the impacts, reporting that many of the country's grain-producing regions had already battled growing challenges in 2024, including spring frosts and severe drought.

The Local Ministry of Emergencies in Krasnodar, Russia's biggest grain-producing region, put out a warning in advance of sub-zero temperatures and frost.

"Due to frost on the soil surface, there is an increased risk of damage and loss to agricultural crops, including the flowers and fruit sets of stone and pome fruits, as well as warm-loving plants," the ministry said, per Reuters.

The country's wheat crops had already faced drought-like conditions due to record heat, which caused severe damage to winter crops due to a lack of moisture, S&P Global reported. May frosts further exacerbated the situation.

Why are crop damages concerning?

According to S&P Global, SovEcon reported that Russian farmers lost 3.9 million metric tons of wheat, worth around 45 billion rubles ($490 million), because of the spring frosts.

Wheat is "probably the major crop contributing to global food security," according to a study published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment. It's also noted that this grain provides about 20% of global dietary energy and protein intake.

Meanwhile, Russia is the leading exporter of wheat worldwide. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, much of this goes to countries like Egypt and Turkey.

Though severe weather has always existed, experts say that rising global temperatures are making weather patterns more unpredictable and severe, impacting our food supply as events like severe flooding, abnormally high temperatures, and droughts make it hard for farmers to maintain their crops.

For instance, Spain's lemon farmers endured significant losses after a dramatic drop in temperatures earlier this year, and drought is devastating Argentina's soybean yields. In the U.S., extreme drought in West Virginia led the governor to declare a state of emergency in 2024.

What's being done about climate impacts on agriculture?

Researchers are looking for ways to make our crops more resistant to the impacts of a changing climate. For example, one team has discovered that soaking plants in ethanol can help them withstand drought conditions. Plus, scientists in Spain are working on growing drought-resistant crops, including broccoli and lettuce.

We can all help out by reducing the amount of planet-heating pollution we produce. One way to do this is to drive less — greener options include riding a bike, taking public transportation, and walking when possible.

