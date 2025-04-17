Mom shares money-saving hack to keep common food items fresh: 'Such a great trick'

"Will be trying this!"

Frozen peas might be a staple in your freezer, but if you've ever opened a bag just once and come back to find the rest freezer-burned, you're not alone.

The scoop

In an Instagram Reel, nutritionist Chelsey Amer (@chelseyamernutrition) demonstrates a clever way to reseal bags of frozen vegetables without adding waste or using extra tools.

Instead of cutting across the top of the bag, she slices it vertically down the center, pours out the amount she needs, then ties the two resulting flaps into a knot to seal in the remaining peas.

All you need to pull this off is a sharp pair of scissors, a flexible bag of frozen veggies, and about five seconds of your time.

How it's helping

This hack is a quick and free way to keep your frozen veggies from spoiling — saving you money in the process.

Instead of tossing out half-used bags of peas — or letting them pile up as icy green bricks — this method helps keep them usable for far longer. That means fewer trips to the grocery store and less wasted food.

On top of that, cutting back on food waste is one of the simplest ways to reduce your environmental footprint.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste makes up nearly 24% of landfill mass, and it produces methane — a potent heat-trapping gas. Keeping your vegetables and other food fresh longer helps ensure they get eaten, not trashed.

To cut food waste in other areas of life, smart grocery shopping tools such as Too Good To Go, FlashFood, and Misfits Market make it easier to eat well and save money — all while helping keep food out of landfills.

What everyone's saying

Fans of the hack were quick to share their praise in the comments..

"Such a great trick!! Will be trying this!" one person wrote.

Another added: "What a great tip! I don't always use the entire bag of frozen veggies at one time!"

Small changes, big impact — and sometimes, all it takes is cutting a bag a different way.

