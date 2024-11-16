Grocery chain expands affordable goods program with $4 'surprise' bags: 'Collectively doing something great'

With prices at grocery stores skyrocketing, Too Good to Go's affordable "surprise bags" have been a godsend for hungry, price-conscious people around the world.

Now, the marketplace is set to connect even more consumers with surplus food at a low price after British supermarket giant Asda announced an expansion of its partnership with Too Good to Go to nearly 1,000 stores.

According to a September news release, Asda supermarkets will offer £3.30 goodie bags (roughly $4 at the current exchange rate) containing at least £9 worth of items (around $11.50).

As with all bags, the contents will depend upon which food items are available, but people who reserve a bag through Too Good to Go's app can expect a range of treats and produce, including prepared fruits and salads, dairy, fish, meat, bakery products, and more. Perishable items nearing their use-by dates can be frozen until ready for consumption.

The extended collaboration comes after Asda began introducing Too Good to Go at select supermarkets, convenience stores, and food service sites in 2021.

The release reports the partnership has not only saved consumers money but also prevented more than 2 million kilograms (around 4.4 million pounds) of food from ending up in the trash and ultimately making its way to landfills where it would release methane — a potent gas that is at least 28 times more powerful at warming the planet than carbon dioxide.

With around one-third of food wasted globally every year, Asda is among a number of popular retailers doing their part to divert food from dumps and get it to people in need. The extension of its partnership with Too Good to Go will further support these aims.

In June, it announced it would be working with food distribution charity FareShare and sharing app Olio to redistribute surplus food. On its website, Asda states that it has donated the equivalent of 5.1 million meals.

"Alongside our existing food waste reduction partners, Too Good To Go will play an important role in continuing the progress we've made to date in minimising waste and supporting customers, communities and charities," Sam Dickson, Asda vice president for commercial strategy, operations, and own brand, said in the release.

"Our team is absolutely thrilled to be rolling out our partnership with Asda, helping to combat food waste and provide great value to customers," Too Good to Go U.K. and Ireland country director Sophie Trueman added. "At Too Good To Go we believe that saving food from going to waste is a win-win-win — businesses can recover the sunk cost of would-be wasted food, consumers can get good food for less, and with one simple action, we're collectively doing something great for the planet by stopping that food from ending up in landfill."

