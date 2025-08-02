Gardener shares unbelievably simple method to grow seemingly endless supply of summer fruit: 'This is so cool'

Eco-lifestyle TikToker Alexa (@gogreenwithalexa) had a great tip for those with a fresh pineapple that she wanted to share with her followers.

The scoop

"I'm cutting up a pineapple, and I just wanna show you what you need to do with the crown," she says at the beginning of the video.

Alexa goes on to show how peeling away the leaves at the base of the crown can expose the small roots growing in the pineapple. By providing a little bit of water, those roots can grow, and with the right climate, you can even grow your own brand-new pineapple.

"I've regrown so many pineapples this way," she says at the end of the video.

How it's helping

A tip like this ticks a lot of boxes. For one, it manages kitchen scraps. About 24% of all residential waste is from food. By preventing pineapple crowns and other food waste from going to a landfill, it's possible to prevent methane pollution. This atmospheric pollution contributes to increasingly destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. These very patterns are applying a lot of pressure on farmer yields, leading to rises in grocery prices.

Commercial agriculture has a host of environmental costs, including land use and runoff. Growing what you can in your backyard mitigates those negative effects of farm production. Transportation accounts for about 20% of a food item's environmental impact, so the proximity of local produce pays off there, too.

Then there are the health benefits of growing your own food. Keeping food as local as possible and grown with natural pest control can be healthier than what you would get from the grocery store. This is thanks to extra freshness, fewer chances for infection, and less exposure to harsh chemicals. Of course, growing your own food also saves a couple of bucks, which is always welcome.

What everyone's saying

Alexa's TikTok followers couldn't wait to start growing their own pineapples.

"This is so cool!" said one community member.

"can't wait to try this with my pineapple loving kiddos!!" said another TikTok user.

