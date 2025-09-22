Home cook shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce: 'I've been doing this for years'

One TikTok user is sharing a tip to help you grow green onions for free, all with just a cup of water.

The simple trick saves time, money, and global resources to add some green onion flair to your next meal.

The scoop

Shared by Morgan (@morganmaej) on TikTok, the video shows the poster cutting the green stems off a bundle of green onions, leaving just the root ends.

Then, they simply fill a cup with water, drop the roots in, and let them regrow all over again right on their counter. If you use this method, it allows the onions to be ready for use in your next green onion soup, teriyaki chicken bowl, or pasta sauce.

"Just your reminder that you can have endless green onion[s] by sticking [them] in water," they said, calling it, "the easiest garden tip I have."

Users in the comments added that adding a safe fertilizer to the water or moving the plant to a pot or your garden outdoors can help make the green onions as healthy and tasty as possible.

How it's helping

This simple hack saves time, money, and energy by letting you regrow green onions at home after you use them instead of buying seeds or new bunches every week.

Over time, those savings can add up, especially if you're a frequent green onion eater. It also improves your mental and physical health, encourages fresh eating habits, and just tastes better.

Beyond the savings by keeping your veggies stocked, gardening and growing your own food helps reduce your environmental footprint by cutting down on the demand for store-bought, mass-produced, globally-transported food.

According to Feeding America, 92 billion pounds of food go to waste each year in the U.S. alone, and 38% of all food goes unsold or uneaten.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were delighted to discover this hack.

"I've been doing this for years," one user said. "I love it."

Another expanded, "Same with celery and romaine lettuce! It's so fun."

Another user shared their family's version: "My mom does this and then plants it in our backyard. I love seeing my parents' gigantic garden thrive throughout the summer."

