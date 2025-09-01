Mom reveals simple hack to grow seemingly infinite amount of popular produce: 'You never need to buy more than one"

If you love green onions but hate having to buy them constantly, then you'll be thrilled with the hack one TikToker shared that results in endless green onions.

The scoop

Mya (@myabink) shared a video demonstrating a simple way you can purchase one green onion and then have green onions forevermore.

In the video, Mya showed off green onions sitting in a glass of water. She explains: "I don't know who needs to hear this, but you never need to buy more than one green onion. Ever. Stick it in the water, cut off what you need, and then it grows back new ones."

It might just be the simplest hack ever to exist.

How it's helping

Constantly purchasing produce from the grocery store can add up, which is why growing your own food at home can be so beneficial. By doing this, you're saving money and time that otherwise would've been wasted at the store. Additionally, growing your own food at home guarantees you know exactly what went into the food you consume.

However, even growing your own food costs money, which is what makes this hack so fantastic. By sticking a green onion into a container of water, you can expand your food garden and produce an endless supply of this aromatic plant quite easily and save a bit more money.

Gardening and growing your own food offer other benefits besides just financial ones. One study found that those who garden have decreased stress and increased optimism, which is vital for mental health. Another study discovered that gardeners tend to eat more fiber and be more active than non-gardeners.

The environment also benefits when you grow food at home, as this negates the need for your food to travel long distances. Typically, produce is ferried long distances via vehicles, trains, ships, and planes, all of which contribute to the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The result is more heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that create pollution and increase the temperature of our planet.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTok users had plenty to say about the hack, with many praising it, and others shared their experience with regrowing green onions.

"And they grow so fast," commented one person.

Another TikToker wrote: "I didn't even know."

"Okay where was this information every time I bought green onions?" another user added.

