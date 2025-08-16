Expert shares beginner-friendly hack for starting garden: 'I'm so excited to try this'

If the thought of digging up your yard to start a garden sounds more exhausting than exciting, we have one gardener-approved hack to share that might change your mind.

One social media creator demonstrates how easy it can be to build a garden bed without a shovel using a beginner-friendly, budget-conscious method that's great for the soil. And it doesn't just cut down on effort. This setup also helps suppress weeds naturally and reduce waste.

The scoop

The video from TikToker Spade To Fork (@spadetofork) shows a step-by-step walkthrough of the no-dig garden bed method. First, the gardener lays out plain, untreated cardboard in rows to shape where the garden will go. The cardboard is soaked with water to help it break down faster and then topped with nutrient-rich soil. Between the garden rows, the creator lays down organic mulch, which helps prevent weeds from joining the party while locking in moisture.

"We love the no-till method as we deal with very few weeds and our soil structure and microbiology continue to improve yearly," the TikToker wrote in the caption. "Healthy soil = healthy plants!"

The technique mimics natural layering found in forests and is a popular option for gardeners focused on sustainability. It is especially useful for green thumbs working with tough soil who want to avoid backbreaking labor. And because it's low-maintenance and adaptable, it's great for gardeners of all experience levels.

How it's helping

Beyond saving time and physical effort, this no-dig approach is a win for your wallet. You won't need to invest in tools, raised bed materials, or weed killers. Even the mulch can be sourced from free local supplies such as fallen leaves or wood chips. Plus, growing your own food is not only good for your health. You'll also have tastier, more affordable fruits and vegetables to show for your efforts.

Environmentally, it's a big plus too. The cardboard smothers existing weeds without chemicals and then decomposes naturally, enriching the soil as it breaks down. You'll also reduce food packaging waste by reusing cardboard that might've otherwise ended up in a landfill.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were all in on the no-dig garden trend, with many jumping into the comments to share their enthusiasm.

"I love how you made rows with the board! So smart! Looks great," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I'm so excited to try this method next spring!!!"

A third said simply, "Beautiful end result."

Whether you're trying to save your back, your budget, or your backyard's soil, this low-effort garden hack could be your next favorite home project. Your produce and the planet will thank you.

