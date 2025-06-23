Gardener shares incredible method for thriving plants starting with store-bought produce: 'It's so huge now'

"I did this and let it go to seed."

You can grow endless amounts of sweet, juicy celery, and it's ridiculously easy — here's how.

The scoop

Celery is a low-calorie, nutrient-rich snack that's full of fiber, and it's super simple to grow in the garden.

TikTok gardener Andre the Farmer (@andrethefarmer) demonstrated an easy way to grow celery from scraps.

"You can grow the celery that you got from the supermarket … when you plant the bottom of your celery that you used," he says.

It's simple — cut off the base of the celery stalk and plant it in your garden. New roots will develop, and you should see significant growth after a month.

Andre suggests wrapping the base of the plant in cardboard after about a month of growth. This process — called blanching — encourages the celery to grow thicker, sweeter stalks.

How it's helping

Using the celery base to grow a new plant is an example of scrap gardening. Scrap gardening is a gardening method that uses the parts of fruits and veggies that would otherwise be thrown away.

Green onions, garlic, ginger, herbs, and even pineapples can be grown from their scraps. It's an easy, fun way to reduce food waste, and many of these can be grown right on your countertop.

Snacking on inexpensive, organic, homegrown fruits, veggies, and herbs is one of the major benefits of growing your own food, but gardening has even more to offer.

Gardening — whether it's a countertop herb garden or a full-scale greenhouse — does wonders for your mental and physical health.

People who regularly garden report lower levels of stress and depression and higher levels of happiness and belonging. Gardening can also reduce the risk of developing certain diseases, like heart disease and dementia.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners who tried this trick out were shocked to see the amount of celery that grew.

"I did this and let it go to seed," one user said. "And that's the story of how we became a celery farm. We'll always have celery growing."

"I bury my scraps and when I went to my garden I found my celery growing!!! Thanks for letting me know what to do," another commented.

"We stuck ours in a pot as an experiment and it's so huge now," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







