  • Food Food

Home chef shares money-saving secret on how to grow endless green onions: 'I have not bought green onions in over a year'

"It has become so convenient!"

by Elijah McKee
"It has become so convenient!"

Photo Credit: YouTube

Did you know you can regrow your store-bought green onions? People are having fun and getting way more bang for their buck with this easy method. 

The scoop

Tim is Cooking, a home chef YouTube, broke it down in a short video

As he explains, there are two ways to replenish a used green onion into a fully regrown one that is just as delicious.

The quickest is to save up to two inches of the bottom light part of the stalk and stick it in a jar of water. Replace the water each day and watch the stump shoot back up. The other technique — replanting the onion in actual soil — works great too and requires even less maintenance.

"They'll keep growing for months indoors," he says. 

How it's helping

Tim advises viewers to use this simple act to "save money and take ingredients into your own hands." 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

And he's right. Growing any of your food in your own home means one less expense at the grocery store each week, which can add up and save both money and time.  Plus, green onions are used in a ton of dishes to punch up flavor or garnish on top, so it never hurts to have extra fresh ones on hand. It's a fun kitchen activity for you, and also one less demand on the food system.

People reap similar benefits from all kinds of home-grown produce, whether they use windowsill planters, spice plants, or full-on vegetable gardens. Not to mention, stocking your pantry with food you grew yourself is as good for your body as it is for your wallet.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were enamored with Tim's simple trick. 

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I have not bought green onions in over a year," one commenter said. "I always knew you could do this but just never did it but wow it has become so convenient!"

"'Infinite food glitch' aka 'farming,'" another joked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x