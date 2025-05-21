Home chef shares money-saving secret on how to grow endless green onions: 'I have not bought green onions in over a year'

Did you know you can regrow your store-bought green onions? People are having fun and getting way more bang for their buck with this easy method.

The scoop

Tim is Cooking, a home chef YouTube, broke it down in a short video.

As he explains, there are two ways to replenish a used green onion into a fully regrown one that is just as delicious.

The quickest is to save up to two inches of the bottom light part of the stalk and stick it in a jar of water. Replace the water each day and watch the stump shoot back up. The other technique — replanting the onion in actual soil — works great too and requires even less maintenance.

"They'll keep growing for months indoors," he says.

How it's helping

Tim advises viewers to use this simple act to "save money and take ingredients into your own hands."

And he's right. Growing any of your food in your own home means one less expense at the grocery store each week, which can add up and save both money and time. Plus, green onions are used in a ton of dishes to punch up flavor or garnish on top, so it never hurts to have extra fresh ones on hand. It's a fun kitchen activity for you, and also one less demand on the food system.

People reap similar benefits from all kinds of home-grown produce, whether they use windowsill planters, spice plants, or full-on vegetable gardens. Not to mention, stocking your pantry with food you grew yourself is as good for your body as it is for your wallet.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were enamored with Tim's simple trick.

"I have not bought green onions in over a year," one commenter said. "I always knew you could do this but just never did it but wow it has become so convenient!"

"'Infinite food glitch' aka 'farming,'" another joked.

