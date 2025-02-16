Homesteader shares genius way to use old juice: 'Could not be easier'

"This is 2025, and we are reducing our food waste."

TikToker Caitlin (@lelorini_) wants everyone to know that saving your old juice is possible. Why? Because, as her hack video showed, making vinegar with it "could not be easier, and it's definitely something that you should learn how to do."

The scoop

This hack can help juice lovers reduce waste and create a product with many uses, ranging from sanitation to cooking. Using leftover cranberry apple juice she left in the refrigerator, Caitlin added a spoonful of sugar and apple cider vinegar with the mother.

The addition caused more mother — the gelatinous film that forms on fermenting liquids — to develop and jump-started the vinegar process in "just a couple of days."

She stated, "When fruit juice goes bad it's fermenting into alcohol," and mentioned its use for salad dressings and cooking.

Caitlin admits to achieving DIY vinegar success after trial and error with other methods like scraps. As she told a commenter who had the same issue, "I've made SO MANY GROSS SCRAP vinegar … It was part of the learning process."

How it's helping

"This is 2025, and we are reducing our food waste," Caitlin says in the video. Inflation has affected food prices — such as a 5% increase in food-at-home prices in 2023, per the USDA Economic Research Service. Learning to work more with what you have, even if it is starting to turn bad, can save you money on groceries and even cleaning bills.

Using this method helps foodies control the flavor profile of their vinegar. In addition to juice, use old beer, wine, and cider. For additional pep, add spices and herbs to create unique vinegar combinations.

Even if you're not a vinegar fan, this hack is an example of several ways to continue to have fun in the kitchen, repurpose food items, and reduce problematic waste. Other ideas include using leftover lemons for a natural and powerful cleaner or storing chopped carrots in an airtight container with water to maintain freshness.

Per Feed America, as much as 92 billion pounds of food go to waste annually in the United States. In addition to wasting nutrients that hungry people and animals can use, discarded food contributes to 8% of the world's carbon pollution when sitting in landfills. Such pollution is helping the planet grow increasingly and dangerously hot.

What everyone's saying

The response to this vinegar hack has been positive. "Marinate some white fish or chicken in that! Yum!" suggested one comment.

Another asked, "Would this work with pineapple?" Caitlin responded, "It sure does!"

