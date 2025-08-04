Kroger employee frustrated after spotting concerning practice at local store: 'I feel like I'm getting gaslit'

A Kroger employee in Colorado took to Reddit to vent their frustration about their store's excessive food waste, posting a photo showing crates of packaged carrots headed for disposal because they had passed their "best by" date.

What's happening?

"I feel like I'm getting gaslit into believing food is bad and compost worthy," the disillusioned employee wrote. "Every time we have to compost apples or potatoes that someone didn't redbag, I imagine a resourceful person who could've made applesauce/pie or a good meal with potatoes."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The employee said they rarely see colleagues using the "redbag" system that could save these products from landfills.

"Kroger has a lot of programs to cut down on food waste, but they don't have the labor to follow through on it," another worker commented. "Food donation takes time."

Why is grocery store waste concerning?

Food waste sickens the planet. When food rots in landfills, it emits methane, a dirty gas much harsher than carbon dioxide. Meanwhile, all the resources used to grow, harvest, package, and ship those carrots (water, fertilizer, fuel, human labor) are wasted.

In the United States, grocery stores discard approximately 30% of all food that comes through their doors. This statistic becomes doubly heartbreaking when considered in the context of the 1 in 7 Americans who experience food insecurity.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, launched in 2017, looks to end food waste across the company and fight hunger. According to the company website, it has donated 500 million pounds of food.

The Reddit post, however, suggests a divide between companywide goals and store-level reality. One commenter noted that while the Zero Hunger Zero Waste and other programs exist, stores often lack sufficient staff to execute food waste reduction efforts.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Food rescue groups work with stores to collect and distribute edible food that would otherwise be thrown away. Apps such as Too Good To Go and Flashfood link shoppers with discounted food nearing its sell-by date.

Some grocery chains sell "ugly produce" at lower prices rather than discarding items with cosmetic flaws. This practice saves food while giving customers more affordable options.

As a shopper, you can help by remembering that "best by" dates reflect quality, not safety. Most foods remain safe and nutritious past these dates.

Support stores with strong food waste prevention policies to send a message that you care about this topic. Shoppers can ask their local grocers to partner with food banks and composting services, too.

