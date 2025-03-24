Chef shares money-saving idea for using leftover cheese ends instead of throwing them away: 'Fantasitc'

"Do I have parmigiano? No. Did I watch the whole thing and save it? Yes!"

Anyone who's used a block of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese knows that it's truly the good stuff. It's also frequently priced accordingly, so you really want to use every single part of it, including the rind, sometimes referred to as the crust.

That makes TikTok creators Jessi & Alessio's (@thepasinis) simple method to enjoy the crust a winner as far as saving money and enjoying every last bit of the cheese.

The scoop

Alessio takes the lead on this one, speaking in Italian to start with English subtitles to guide viewers who don't speak the language.

Alessio instructs viewers not to throw out the crust and instead clean it using a knife and box grater. The goal is to get it so you can no longer see the lettering on the crust. Those shavings can be used as a fire starter later on, assuming you want to smell Parmigiano Reggiano in your home.

What's left of the crust, you then cut into small pieces and put on a plate with parchment paper. In a surprising twist for chefs everywhere, Alessio then advises to use the microwave. The creator has a lighter moment when he is confused by both the towel hanging on the microwave and how to use it.

However, it's very straightforward. Simply put your cheese pieces in a few minutes, and enjoy the warm, softened cheese.

"Fantastic," Alessio exclaims after trying one as a snack.

How it's helping

This move saves chefs from throwing out some delicious food scraps. Instead of paying for an extra snack, you can do more with leftovers and maximize an expensive and delicious ingredient.

It also keeps much of the Parmigiano Reggiano crust from exacerbating our collective food waste problem. That plays a role in reducing how much food we add to planet-heating landfills, where potent methane gas is produced.

Another inventive food hack similar to Alessio's involves using leftover veggie scraps to create your own delicious stock instead of forking over money for a store-bought one. These ideas can lead to smarter grocery store trips, where you shop more efficiently and maximize everything you buy.

Services like Flashfood and Too Good to Go are other ways for consumers to save food from getting wasted and score huge bargains while they do it.

What everyone's saying

Jessi and Alessio's video was a hit with viewers and also prompted them to share their own ways of using Parmigiano Reggiano crusts in their cooking.

One wrote: "Do I have parmigiano? No. Did I watch the whole thing and save it? Yes!"

"Using them in soup like a bay leaf makes it next level," another viewer suggested.

A commenter shared, "I throw them in the pasta sauce," which was another popular use among TikTokers.

