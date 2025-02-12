Man shares budget-friendly cooking hack to make your own broth: 'So fast and easy'

Looking for a way to utilize scraps left over from prepping veggies like onions, peppers, and carrots when you cook? You'll want to check out this easy hack.

TikTok user Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) offers up a way to make vegetable broth that utilizes everything down to discarded onion skin.

"Did you have any idea it is to make your own vegetable broth at home?" the post asks.

They mean it, too. This recipe is amazingly simple. All it takes is your veggie scraps, water, and some seasonings of your choice to reduce waste, save money, and create some delicious broth.

The scoop

Creating easy homemade veggie broth begins the next time you cook with veggies. The first step is to keep a bowl on hand to collect all your vegetable scraps. When you're done, keep them frozen in a freezer-safe bag until you've got a decent stash.

When you're ready, throw the frozen scraps into a large pot and fill it with water until the scraps just begin floating. Then, add in whatever seasonings you'd like to spice up your veggie broth. Sustainability Matters uses Italian seasoning, bay leaves, salt, and pepper, but follow your taste buds when choosing your own.

Next, bring the water to a boil and then cover and let it simmer for about an hour. After that, grab a strainer and separate the boiled veggie scraps from your delicious new homemade veggie broth. Seal it up in a jar and stash it for a week of delicious, nutritious, sustainable cooking.

How it's working

While this cooking hack is an incredibly simple one, it may be even simpler to just run to the store next time you need vegetable broth. So, why bother?

Well, first things first, groceries are crazy expensive these days. If there's any way to avoid spending more, that's an avenue worth exploring.

This vegetable broth can be made with a combination of things you've already got at home and vegetable scraps that would otherwise be garbage. You won't just save money by avoiding another purchase, but you'll also save by making the most out of the veggies you already bought.

On top of that, many vegetable broths (especially more affordable ones) are not nearly as healthy as this recipe. Pair that with the savings and sustainability aspects of this broth, and you've got an undeniably fantastic cooking hack.

What people are saying

Commenters were grateful that Sustainability Matters shared this recipe.

"Awesome! Love this tip!" one exclaimed.

"So fast and easy, with the addition of compost material," another said. "Thanks for sharing!"

