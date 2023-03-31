  • Food Food

Redditor makes ‘life-changing’ finding while shopping for cheap protein options: ’25 years old and just discovered [it]’

This legume is low-fat and rich in fiber, potassium, iron, folate, and magnesium.

by Emma Caplan
Nutritious Lentils

Photo Credit: iStock

Have you ever had one of those “aha” light bulb moments when you finally caught onto something that many people have simply taken for granted for years?

Chances are you have (as we all have, even if some won’t admit it). These moments are human and totally normal. And they can also be pretty amusing yet eye-opening and gratifying.

This is exactly what happened to a Reddit user who was pretty excited to share their newfound discovery — lentils. Yes, lentils.

“I just discovered lentils, and wow… my life has changed,” reads their post. “Title says it all. Nothing more. 25 years old and just discovered the power of lentils. I love them.”

I just discovered lentils and wow… my life has changed
by u/hmorrow in Frugal

Aside from being incredibly cheap and nutritious — lentils are low-fat and rich in fiber, potassium, iron, folate, and magnesium — which helps our bank account balances and overall health, lentils are hugely versatile in many dishes. People really do enjoy them.

Besides opening up a whole new world of legume recipes, this Redditor has actually touched on a pretty important point when it comes to the food we put in our bodies. Thanks to plant-based proteins like lentils, we can replace (or supplement) animal-based proteins.

But why would you want to do that? Well, the unfortunate truth is that meat production has a pretty negative impact on the environment.

For one, it’s linked to deforestation of the Amazon, animal habitat degradation, and massive water consumption, not to mention a chunk of the world’s harmful carbon pollution that’s warming up our planet. So, anything we can do to help reduce this adds up and matters in the long run.

Other Redditors are on board, too. Many shared their favorite lentil types and recipes, along with words of inspiration.

“Yes!! Love that this could inspire your lentil adventure. Lentils unite!” exclaims one, while another mentions, “I swapped out my ground beef for lentils in pasta sauce. I think I like it better.”

