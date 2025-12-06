Dumpster diver shares photos of stunning discovery in store garbage: 'That is a mega load'

A Reddit post showing a haul of rescued food recently impressed fellow divers in the r/DumpsterDiving thread. The original poster shared a photo of 11 full bags of brown rice, part of a larger haul they salvaged from two familiar "honey hole" dumpsters.

The poster explained that they struck out at several locations before revisiting their favorite spots, which ended up paying off.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the caption, they listed everything they rescued: 5 gallons of milk, 22 pounds of brown rice, 2 pounds of strawberries, berries now being cooked into jam, 20-25 boxes of cookies, chips, toys, decorations, marshmallows, three bags of pistachios, multiple heads of lettuce, 13 packages of sausages, 17 packages of sandwich meat, and two loaves of bread. There were also a few things — strawberries, lettuce, and salad mix — they rescued that weren't salvageable, but those things still had a purpose.

"When I say 'unsalvageable,' I mean unsalvageable for human consumption," the poster explained. "The chickens can still eat it."

While many projects around the world aim to reduce food waste — such as Spain's Foodback and apps like Too Good To Go and Flashfood — stores still throw out edible food every day. According to the UN, we waste over a billion meals a day around the world, even though millions of people are facing hunger. Food waste in landfills also generates methane, a planet-warming gas contributing to rising temperatures.

That's why dumpster divers get into the hobby. The appeal is practical: saving money on groceries, providing for families, and reducing waste. However, it's important to do it safely: Check for food recalls, expiration dates, and signs of spoilage. Also, be sure diving is legal in your area (or ask for permission), wear gloves, and thoroughly clean anything you rescue.

Still, the diving lifestyle doesn't appeal to everyone — and that's OK. If you aren't comfortable climbing into dumpsters, small steps can still make a big difference in tackling food waste. Habits like shopping smarter at the grocery store, keeping your food fresh for longer, and composting can easily reduce waste at home — no dumpsters needed. Plus, it can slash your grocery bills and save you money in the long run.

The community was thrilled for the original poster.

One commenter said, "O that is a MEGA load." Others suggested freezing the rice to store it for longer and get rid of potential weevils. Another wisely added, "That's a nice find! Check for recall."

