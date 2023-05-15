Mom stuns viewers with video of unreal grocery store haul she got for just $5: ‘Why is it so cheap?’

In a recent video, TikToker Sarah (@sarah.n.fisher) touts the Flashfood app as a way to save money on groceries and help reduce food waste.

At the start of the clip, she shows a box of produce and states, “We got this whole box of produce for five bucks.”

The scoop

Flashfood is a Toronto-based company founded by Josh Domingues in 2016 after a shocking conversation with his sister, a chef who called him one night beside herself after having to throw out $4,000 of uneaten food from a catered event.

The app lets shoppers browse a variety of foods that are near their best-by date and buy them at up to a 50% discount.

How it’s helping

Flashfood helps thousands of people feed themselves and their families affordably amid rising food prices while also allowing grocery stores to make money off of the food they would otherwise have to toss out.

By doing this, the app actively works to reduce food waste, which is a major contributor to the heat-trapping gases that pollute our air. Every year, more than 1 billion tons of food is wasted worldwide, and grocery stores are among the top offenders, accounting for 30% of all food waste in America.

In an interview with Waste 360, Domingues said that his company had diverted upward of 50 million tons of food waste.

“Our goals are aligned with our dual mission of reducing food waste and feeding people more affordably,” he added.

And it’s easy to use, too. All you have to do is download the app on either the App Store or Google Play, browse and choose your discounted food items, pay right in the app, then pick up your food from the Flashfood zone in your grocery store.

Flashfood is mainly available in Canada and the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. but recently began expanding to the West Coast as well.

What everyone’s saying

Understandably, people are loving it. One viewer said, “I love Flash food!” and was immediately followed by another who stated, “Flash food is the best!”

Another called it amazing and said she would highly recommend it to “anyone looking for a way to reduce food waste and save money.”

“Why is it so cheap?” another asked.

