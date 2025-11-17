Dumpster diver shares photos of shocking discoveries in store trash: 'I actually have a car full'

"I went to about 12 dumpsters in all."

Again and again, dumpster divers highlight how much edible food gets thrown out in America.

While businesses have rules against selling food past its "best by" date, there are many ways to prevent it from reaching that point; however, a shocking number of companies opt for waste instead. Yet another recent example appeared in the r/DumpsterDiving Reddit forum.

What's happening?

The original poster shared a photo of their haul from visiting about 12 dumpsters. "At 10 PM, there's no one there," they said. "She apparently trashes her items at closing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP added details about the items:

"I got a case and a half of Stouffers spaghetti. I busted open an entire case and simply didn't have the energy to pull those out one by one. But the cheeseburger and fries were easy to grab. The lobster bites are a real treat. The other items are what I'm keeping for my family. I actually have a car full of chips, cakes, crackers, cookies, and assorted items I will take to a neighbor family tomorrow. My trip out tonight cost me approximately 2 gallons of gas. I'd say a [worthwhile] investment. I went to about 12 dumpsters in all. The salmon, chicken, meatballs, and bacon were from my favorite Hauldeeze store. I actually watched them dump trash at closing and drive off."

In total, their haul likely amounted to hundreds of dollars' worth of food and included fresh proteins and produce as well as instant frozen food.

Why is food waste important?

When stores overstock food, they expect to throw away a significant amount. Those losses are factored into the cost of the items, meaning prices are much higher than they would otherwise be to account for the difference. Everyone who buys those items is subsidizing the waste at their own expense.

Meanwhile, the wasted food is costing our society in resources and energy, as well as generating extra pollution.

Are stores doing anything about this?

Some businesses try to reduce waste by participating in programs that offer discounts on food nearing its sell-by date. Participating apps include Too Good To Go.

Other stores donate food close to expiring, or they may have programs to divert expired food toward recycling options that turn it into compost, animal feed, and biofuel. However, the ideal option is simply not to overstock these items — a practice that most businesses need to work on.

What can I do to reduce food waste?

Aside from using apps such as Too Good To Go, you can reduce waste by pushing for recycling programs at your favorite store and at your workplace, if you work at a retail location.

Also, support businesses such as PizzaPlex that take active steps to reduce waste by ordering only what they can sell.

