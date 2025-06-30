  • Food Food

Dumpster diver amazed after finding massive haul of unopened items in trash at major chain store: 'That's a huge score'

The benefits are certainly there for those willing to disregard social decorum.

by Thomas Godwin

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's often shocking how much useful material people discard. But it's a candle next to the sun compared to how many usable resources businesses throw out. A Redditor who posted a recent find on the "r/DumpsterDiving" subreddit is a prime example. 

"That's a huge score" was one of many thunderstruck reactions in the comment section. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The number of snacks, pet food, canned goods, and treats is too much to list, all bound for a landfill while the homeless and less fortunate struggle to find meals on a day-to-day basis. 

In a landfill, all of these things would have contributed to pollution and methane emissions, for no particular reason other than the business didn't see any value in them. 

Dumpster diving may not seem appealing at first glance, but it can be quite a lucrative hobby, especially considering the sheer volume of waste. 

Perfectly usable and consumable products often end up in a dumpster for every reason imaginable, such as packaging with a minor defect or a weed whacker with a faulty spark plug shipped to a local lawn retailer. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, municipal solid waste exceeded 260,000,000 tons in 2018, on an upward trajectory covering nearly 60 years. 

The worst part is that "waste" often doesn't equal "useless." These potential resources could end up in a garage, pantry, an empty belly, or a landfill, where it does no one any good. Consumers can save a lot of money with nothing more than a passing glance at a dumpster

Of course, dumpster diving is a gray area in terms of legality, depending on local ordinances or state laws. It pays to check laws and look for signs while avoiding locked or gated areas, especially those with "No Trespassing" warnings. 

The benefits are certainly there for those willing to disregard social decorum. "I used to dive a Cost Plus World Market in Santa Barbara and get hauls like this on a weekly basis," one commenter noted.

For those a little down on their luck, there's always tomorrow: "My $ stores are always a dud, but posts like this have me checking back! All those cookies and chocolate!"

What motivates you to wash your clothes in cold water?

Saves money 💰

Saves energy 🌎

Gentler on clothes 👕

I wash my clothes in hot water 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x