Gamer sparks envy after rescuing beloved items from landfill: 'Amazing to see them go to a good home where they can be enjoyed'

A gamer sparked envy after revealing they had restored Sega Game Gear handheld consoles with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, thanks to their resourcefulness and tenacity.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/game_gear, the gamer shared how they saved a pair of Sega Game Gears from the landfill after using the screen from a dead, third device to fix one of the handheld consoles. They mended a "sneaky broken trace" — a broken conductive path — on the other device.

"Another chunky boi saved from [becoming] E-waste," the poster wrote in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"That's awesome! I've fixed/ restored 10 so far and it [is] amazing to see them go to a good home where they can be enjoyed," one commenter responded.

"Yeah it gets addictive," a second added. "Been working on GG/Genesis/SegaCD/32x. All the Sega systems are a good excuse to get better at soldering."

Why is this important?

The volume of electronic waste is on an upward trajectory as we innovate and improve existing technologies. While video games, cellphones, computers, and more have made our lives more entertaining and easier in many ways, they are also part of one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally that could have significant ramifications for economic and public health.

As Quantum Lifecycle Partners explained, game consoles — like other electronics — contain valuable raw materials such as gold, lithium, and cobalt.

When electronics end up in landfills or as unregulated litter, the value and the energy that went into retrieving their components are lost. The firm EY estimated that e-waste accounts for around $57 billion in raw-material losses each year.

Electronics also contain toxic heavy metals like lead and often have components made from plastic — generally a dirty fuel-derived material with chemical treatments — so they can cause hazardous contamination in our drinking water, soil, and the wider ecosystem.

Is Sega doing anything about this?

Sega still releases games. However, it stopped making hardware in the early 2000s after its last console, the Dreamcast, had a disappointing run. At this time, Sega doesn't have a company-specific program to recycle its old consoles.

What can be done about electronic waste more broadly?

As the World Health Organization noted, informal recycling programs put workers at increased risk, and women and children are particularly vulnerable to the hazardous substances.

Recycle Nation is one resource that can help consumers find a nearby location to responsibly recycle old video game consoles, other electronics, and more.

You could also consider Trashie's Tech Take Back Box. After you purchase your box and fill it up with old electronics, you ship it back to the company with your free shipping label and earn rewards from popular brands in return.

Best Buy, Amazon, and Apple also offer programs that empower you to take eco-conscious action while making money off your old electronics.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.