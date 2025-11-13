Dumpster diver shares photos of stunning discovery in grocery store trash: 'It's absolutely wild to me'

Although certainly not for everybody, the art of dumpster diving is the perfect opportunity for those looking to save a buck or two. From perfectly good electronic items to safe-to-eat grocery items, people have scored mini fortunes while browsing through their local neighborhood dumpster.

While posting to r/DumpsterDiving, one dumpster diver shared their massive haul of food items that helped restock their pantry without even reaching for their wallet.

"Last 24 hours worth of finds," wrote the budget-conscious Redditor. They shared a collection of photos that highlighted their most recent haul. From a wide assortment of crackers to ripe and colorful produce, the Redditor managed to rescue a decent amount of food that was destined to wind up at the nearest landfill.

While it's not clear where the original poster was located and why the food was placed in the dumpster in the first place, they appeared not to have any issue with consuming the discarded food.

According to a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "30 to 40 percent of the food supply is never eaten." In fact, food waste is the most common item sent to landfills across the country. Not only does food waste contribute to the growing amount of carbon pollution, but it also adds to food insecurity concerns that millions of Americans face every day.

Whether you're in search of food or even clothing items, dumpster diving is generally considered to be legal in all 50 states. However, there are a number of stipulations that divers must adhere to before jumping into the nearest dumpster. For the most part, any trash receptacle located on public property is regarded as fair game. But to be on the safe side, it is always wise to check with local ordinances first.

Down in the comments section, a few users voiced their appreciation for the original poster's ability to score edible food for free.

"It's absolutely wild to me what gets thrown out. Great finds! You can freeze rosemary and thyme," one commenter shared.

"Very nice score!" exclaimed another user. "Herbs are so expensive, those look great."

