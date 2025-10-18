Researchers find unbelievable way to reuse common seafood waste: 'Cost-effective'

Researchers have developed a process that converts seafood waste into a product that captures pollution. The process turns discarded shells, heads, and innards into a beneficial material.

According to Interesting Engineering, seafood processing generates millions of tons of waste each year. Most of it ends up in landfills or the ocean.

As a result, the materials can't break down properly and instead release planet-warming pollution as they rot. If discarded seafood ends up in our waterways, it can reduce the water's oxygen levels, spread disease, and smother other organisms, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

However, as Interesting Engineering reported, this study demonstrated a way to minimize waste while creating something that can offset pollution's effects

During the research process, scientists used cleaned and dried shells and heads from white shrimp. According to a press release, the process converted the waste into activated carbon.

The outlet reported that the cleaned and dried shrimp underwent a high-temperature process that transformed them into biochar. Biochar is a carbon-rich material derived from biomass. The biochar then underwent several additional complex processes to become activated carbon.

"Our study turns shrimp waste into a high-performance … product," said lead researcher Dr. Haif Al-Jomard. "This addresses the environmental challenges posed by seafood waste and contributes to global efforts to reduce … emissions."

Interesting Engineering reported that activated carbon has numerous applications. Other use cases include air purification, medical processes, and gold extraction.

Activated carbon filters are already popular in the water filtration industry. According to the Water Quality Research Foundation, activated carbon removes or reduces contaminants, like pesticides, chemicals, and chlorine, that can affect the water's taste or odor.

The Activated Carbon Producers Association also explained that the material can be used for thermal insulation, acoustics, and gas and electrical energy storage.

Interesting Engineering observed that activated carbon is "promising" for the manufacturing, power generation, and petrochemical sectors.

Many other companies and researchers are working on finding new ways to use seafood scraps instead of discarding them as well. From shrimp shell leather and packaging to crushed shellfish concrete, people are discovering unique methods to reduce seafood waste.

Co-author Professor Chaouki Ghenai stated that the team's specialized process is a "cost-effective route to producing activated carbon, turning a problematic waste stream into a high-performance, efficient, and environmentally friendly product."

