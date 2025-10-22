Dumpster diver stunned after discovering valuable items in trash: 'Keep on diving'

Every year, dumpsters' worth of electronics and other products are thrown out despite still working. One Redditor proved in a post that not all discarded tech deserves the dump.

In the post shared to r/DumpsterDiving, the original poster revealed they found "perfectly working speakers" in the trash, and a few fellow Redditors were impressed with the find.

Dumpster diving has become a growing movement among people hoping to save money and keep usable goods out of landfills. A couple of good examples include one diver who found still packaged and usable bread products. Another "disheartened" diver was shocked to find unopened merchandise and food products in a Five Below dumpster.

All three of these dumpster dives highlight the issue of unnecessary waste.

It's upsetting to see perfectly functional electronics, food, and furniture discarded instead of reused or donated to someone in need. Saving these items from landfills cuts waste disposal costs, reduces landfill pollution, and helps people find quality products for free. Reducing pollution can also reduce the amount of methane in the air, which contributes to rising global temperatures

OP's find also shows how dumpster diving can be a form of everyday action to help our planet. Even reusing or reselling discarded items helps reduce demand for new production, which conserves materials and energy.

Similarly, thrifting or buying secondhand can be beneficial both environmentally and financially.

Thrifting can save the average shopper up to $1,700 a year in addition to cutting waste and lowering environmental footprints. Supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands or choosing to reuse first are great ways to reduce personal waste.

Commenters in the thread were proud of OP for the find:

"Excellent!!" one commenter wrote under the post.

"eBay has a set of these up for $592.00 Sweet find. They also have a set for $200.00, so I guess depending on condition," another wrote adding some additional context that makes the find all the more exciting.

"Keep on diving," a third encouraged.

