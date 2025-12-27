Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discovery in grocery store trash: 'Over 22 pounds'

Dumpster diving is legal in every state in the US.

Dumpster diving is a thrift activity that can be hit or miss, but sometimes you hit the jackpot, as one Redditor did.

The user shared their epic find in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit via a photo of a large pile of food that was still perfectly good to eat.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They wrote of their haul: "2 strawberries, 3 roasts with veggies-crockpot meals, half and half, 2 other roasts, 3 bacon, bagels, pizza, pretzels, and green peppers."

They also followed up in the comments and explained another find they recently came across "over 22 pounds of still frozen salmon, meat, roasts, bacon, 80+ full-size snicker bars."

To say it was quite a haul would be an understatement, leading fellow Redditors to share congrats on the find.

"Awesome haul!!" one person exclaimed.

Another Redditor commented: "Happy eating."

Dumpster diving, or going through commercial dumpsters to find salvageable items, might seem a bit unsanitary at first (especially when it comes to food), but it's a fabulous way to enjoy major savings on all sorts of everyday items.

When it comes to food, grocery stores often throw out items that are still safe to eat simply because they are close to the "best-by" date or because the store has too many of an item. Eating food you found in a dumpster might seem unappealing, but most tossed-out food is still safely in its packaging (in the original poster's photo, much of the food was wrapped in plastic). As long as everything is thoroughly washed and properly cooked, it should be safe to consume.

You can also find brand-new cosmetics, personal hygiene products, and clothing in dumpsters, as stores toss these things out to make room on their shelves.

As odd as it may seem at first, dumpster diving can help reduce everyday expenses (and some people even resell name-brand items at discounted prices for extra cash). Plus, doing this is an excellent way to ensure usable items stay out of landfills, thereby reducing harmful carbon pollution that heats up our planet.

Dumpster diving is legal in every state in the U.S.; however, city and state ordinances may vary, so be sure to check those before venturing out (and obey all trespassing laws). Additionally, take a flashlight if going at night, wear gloves for every dive, and bring a few bags or boxes along to carry your finds.

