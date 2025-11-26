Man shares photo of stunning discovery in dumpster behind store: 'People throw away all kinds of stuff'

There are steps individuals can take to prevent this issue.

A homeless man dumpster-diving behind a retro game store led to a shocking find: Dozens of working gaming consoles, controllers, and accessories worth thousands of dollars were thrown away instead of being sold, donated, or recycled.

What happened?

A Reddit user posted photos of gaming equipment from a homeless man who knew about their interest in "tv game stuff." The haul included an SNES, PlayStation consoles, Xbox systems, controllers, and cables. Much of it was in working condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

About 70% of the equipment worked immediately or needed minor fixes. An impressive 95% of the controllers functioned without drift or stuck buttons.

The gamer questioned why the store didn't create a free section rather than disposing of over 150 pounds of functional electronics.

One commenter noted: "People throw away all kinds of stuff."

Why is gaming e-waste a financial drain?

When you throw away a PlayStation 4, you're tossing dozens of different elements into a landfill. Each console contains copper, gold, and lithium, all of which require mining and manufacturing to produce.

Globally, people threw away electronics containing $91 billion worth of recoverable materials in 2022. The gaming industry creates this waste every 5-10 years when new console generations launch. When working devices get dumped, all that economic value disappears.

Video game hardware waste differs from visible pollution. Discarded consoles can leak toxic metals like lead and chromium into soil and groundwater, where contamination can persist for decades.

Is the gaming industry doing anything about this?

Major console makers have started taking steps. Microsoft made 825,000 Xbox consoles carbon neutral in 2019, while Nintendo offers buyers a free Take Back Program.

Gaming hardware typically lasts 5-7 years before companies release newer models. Less than 25% of electronic waste gets recycled. The remaining 75%, including the consoles in those dumpster photos, ends up in landfills.

In 2022, the world generated 62 million tons of e-waste. Gaming consoles make up a growing slice of this waste stream.

What can I do to stop gaming equipment waste?

Before buying new, check refurbished options. Retailers like GameStop and Best Buy sell tested consoles for less-than-new devices.

When you're done with equipment, donate working consoles, sell them, or trade them in at Best Buy, Microsoft, and GameStop.

For broken equipment, use certified e-waste recyclers. Best Buy accepts video game consoles for free recycling. Many cities have electronics collection programs.

If you see working electronics being given away, grab them. That Reddit poster now has functioning equipment that would have contaminated soil and wasted thousands in manufacturing value.

