Raising Cane's employee sparks concern after revealing troubling store policy: 'Share this to a local news station'

A Raising Cane's employee called out the popular restaurant chain after growing increasingly uneasy with the volume of food they discard each day. "I'm beginning to question the morality of Cane's as a company," the employee vented on Reddit.

What's happening?

The Reddit user said that their Raising Cane's throws out "huge garbage bags" of chicken and fries on the regular — sometimes because the breading isn't up to company standards.

"Why won't Cane's donate the perfectly edible waste to a shelter or day center? Chick-fil-A donates to local homeless organizations," the poster wondered.

While several Redditors believed Raising Cane's may be tossing so much chicken because of liability concerns, as chicken may be sitting out for so long that it doesn't meet health standards, others were convinced stores could take action to ensure excess food remained safe to eat.

One person pointed to the federal Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, signed in 1996, to encourage food and grocery donations. The bill protects donors from civil and criminal liability if the items they donate in good faith later cause issues for a recipient. Trader Joe's and Kroger are grocers that have given away food at risk of going bad during power outages.

"Share this to a local news station, maybe they can shed some light on the missed opportunity to help the community," one person offered.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is this important?

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals that food insecurity in the country is on the rise, but it's not because there isn't enough food. As much as 40% of the nation's food supply goes uneaten.

Ultimately, wasted food is a lost opportunity to support people in need as well as an economic and environmental drain. For instance, with food being the largest category of materials transported to landfills, according to the Food and Drug Administration, it contributes to higher waste disposal fees.

The costs associated with wasted resources and labor also lead to higher prices at the grocery store, while rotting food releases planet-heating gases like methane.

Is Raising Cane's doing anything about food waste?

Food donations appear to be dependent on community outreach requests. Raising Cane's says it partners with local food banks and organizations, and those interested in products, gift cards, sponsorships, or financial support must submit queries online.

"Cane's does donate chicken, I do it my local Cane's. You just have to go to the website and apply for it with an actual shelter or food program," one Redditor shared.

How can I limit daily food waste?

Learning how to store your food properly can ensure your fruits and vegetables last longer. Many items can even stay in the freezer until you are ready to use them.

Composting can transform your inedible food scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer while minimizing methane pollution that would occur in landfills. You can compost at home or seek out a community program at a place like a farmers market or shared garden.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.