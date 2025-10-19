New study reveals unexpected treatment for chronic skin condition: 'May be beneficial'

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes plaque buildup on the skin and currently has no cure. Flare-ups can happen during times of stress, with seasonal weather changes, or with slight changes in diet.

The only recommendation for management of this disease is prescription creams. However, a new study has discovered that switching to a Mediterranean diet could provide significant relief, according to New Atlas.

A clinical trial led by scientists from the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid studied whether or not the Mediterranean diet could reduce psoriasis symptoms in patients who have been diagnosed with a mild to moderate condition. The study assessed 38 people, with an average age of 46 years, who had mild to moderate psoriasis in a 16-week trial called the MEDIPSO (Impact of the Mediterranean Diet on Patients With Psoriasis).

Participants were divided between a guided Mediterranean diet program with added permission to use olive oil and a general low-fat eating plan. After 16 weeks, the trial concluded that those who ate the Mediterranean diet significantly reduced their symptoms. As measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), with disease ranks ranging from 2 to 10 (higher is worse), participants on the Mediterranean diet saw a 3.4-point drop, while the low-fat diet group saw zero change.

"This randomized clinical trial found that a 16-week Mediterranean diet intervention significantly improved psoriasis severity in patients … receiving stable topical therapy," the researchers said, according to New Atlas. "These findings suggest that incorporating dietary strategies may be beneficial as an adjunctive therapy in psoriasis management."

Even better, nine of the 19 participants on the Mediterranean diet reported a 75% improvement in their symptoms.

The Mediterranean diet, as well as the plant-based diet, is already associated with a lot of excellent health benefits. Those who partake in those diets are likely to have lower blood pressure, lower risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol, and reduced risk of many cancers.

The vegan diet, especially, is the most eco-friendly diet option as it produces 75% fewer greenhouse gases than those who prioritize meat, according to the New York Times.

This study was published in the JAMA Dermatology journal. Other studies around these diets have shown results that they reduce the risk of chronic constipation and Crohn's disease, as well as the benefits of improved gut health and mental clarity.

