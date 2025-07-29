New research reveals dietary choice that can lower risk for chronic diseases: 'Playing a key role'

Participants had an 8% lower risk of ulcerative colitis and a 14% lower risk of Crohn's disease.

A plant-based diet is known for myriad health benefits. Lower blood pressure, improved insulin sensitivity, and lower weight are just a few of the benefits one can experience. Now, there is proof that a plant-based diet may lower the risk of specific chronic diseases.

A study recently published in the Molecular Nutrition and Food Research journal revealed that a healthy and balanced plant-based diet is linked to a reduced risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, specifically colitis and Crohn's disease.

This study included 143,434 people from the United Kingdom. After an average of 14.5 years, participants had an 8% lower risk of ulcerative colitis and a 14% lower risk of Crohn's disease.

The results were largely due to a healthy plant-based diet that focuses on fruits and vegetables, which are known for anti-inflammatory properties and a range of gut-healthy nutrients.

"Our research indicates that a healthy plant-based diet may protect against inflammatory bowel disease, with its anti-inflammatory properties playing a key role," Zhe Shen of the Zhejiang University School of Medicine said about the study, per Medical Xpress. He is a corresponding author for the study.

A study recently published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal yielded complementary results, showing that a vegan diet lowers dietary acid load and promotes weight loss. Considering animal-based diets tend to be more basic and promote inflammation, plant-based diets promote better gut health with less inflammation.

A plant-based diet is the most eco-friendly dietary choice, as those who adopt a plant-based diet produce 75% fewer greenhouse gases than those who primarily consume meat, according to The New York Times.

The food industry is a huge contributor to the world's greenhouse gas pollution, accounting for over one-fourth of all global pollution; livestock drives much of that. Of all the nonhuman biomass on the planet, 94% of it is livestock, as they outweigh wild animals 15 to 1.

If you are interested in trying out more plant-based foods or learning more about a plant-based lifestyle, there are plenty of role models to follow. Many celebrities have switched to a plant-based diet or invested in plant-based companies, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Tyson. There are also resources, such as Veganuary, to get you started with a community for support.

