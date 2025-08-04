Experts reveal simple diet swap can have major health benefits: 'Supports longevity and well-being'

Experts have said that going blue can improve your health and help you live longer.

The blue zones diet is based on the eating patterns of people who live in so-called "blue zones" — places like Okinawa, Japan, and Sardinia, Italy — where residents typically have longer and healthier lives, according to an explainer from Everyday Health.

"It promotes a more balanced, nutrient-rich diet that supports longevity and well-being," Dr. Alexander Ford, an osteopathic physician who recommends the blue zones diet for most people, told the site.

The diet calls for a plate made up of about 50% fruits and non-starchy vegetables, 25% whole grains, and 25% lean proteins (mostly plant-derived), the article outlined in a graphic. While foods like nuts and seeds, beans, soy products, teas, honey, and olive oil are all allowed, the plan asks people to limit or avoid foods like meat, dairy, white bread, eggs, and added sugar like candy.

"People in four of the five blue zones consume meat, but they do so sparingly, using it as a celebratory food, a small side, or a way to flavor dishes," according to Blue Zones, an organization that researches blue zones and promotes the blue zones lifestyle, including diet.

A number of studies have highlighted the benefits of various plant-based diets such as blue zones and Mediterranean. For instance, one study that compared identical twins found that plant-based diets were associated with lower insulin levels, reduced body weight, and lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Another paper suggested that getting the majority of dietary fats from plants, such as nuts, grains, and vegetables, could significantly lower heart disease-related mortality.

According to Everyday Health, the blue zones diet can lower the risk of conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, and diabetes. Ford told the publication that eating this way may also boost gut health, increase energy levels, and enhance mental clarity and well-being.

If you're ready to go blue, Blue Zones has a number of recipes to choose from, including seedy avocado toast arepas and Southwestern lettuce wraps.

