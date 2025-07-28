Researchers make game-changing discovery after studying diets of almost 100,000 people: 'May provide benefits'

"It's less of a diet, more of a lifestyle."

Eating for your health and eating for the planet's health might be one and the same.

Mediterranean and plant-based diets are being praised by doctors for their health benefits and by environmentalists for their low environmental impact.

A recent study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, from Mass General Brigham points to the Mediterranean diet and plant-based diets as two eating plans that reduce the risk of chronic constipation in middle age and beyond.

The Mediterranean diet is categorized by its focus on staples such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and olive oil, along with moderate amounts of seafood and dairy. "It's less of a diet, more of a lifestyle, an eating pattern," dietitian and author Maya Feller said.

The eating plan has earned a lot of attention and accolades, ranking No. 1 in the U.S. News and World Report's list of best diets for seven years in a row.

Plant-based diets such as vegetarianism and veganism have been popular among environmental circles for decades. As the name suggests, these diets avoid meat and/or animal products.

Medical Xpress explains: "The team studied over 96,000 adults for several years to understand how different eating habits affect the risk of developing the chronic gastrointestinal condition."

This study is the first that demonstrates following certain diets can prevent chronic constipation, rather than other studies that have demonstrated that certain diets can help with symptoms.

Dr. Kyle Staller of Massachusetts General Hospital's Division of Gastroenterology said: "Our findings suggest that as we age, certain healthy diets may provide benefits to our gut beyond the known cardiovascular benefits."

Scientists have known of the environmental benefits of these diets for years. A 2017 Cambridge study demonstrated the nutritional value of the Mediterranean diet while reducing environmental footprints. Further, a 2022 study in Nutrients found that plant-based diets could reduce food-related land use by 76% and reduce diet-related greenhouse gas pollution by 49%.

Plant-based diets are becoming more popular in the United States. From 2012 to 2022, the percentage of people who followed these eating patterns rose from 12% to almost 26%.

Many experts agree that you do not have to fully cut out meat to enjoy the health benefits of a plant-based diet, such as weight management and reduced inflammation. Meat and animal products can be enjoyed in moderation alongside most plant-based foods.

