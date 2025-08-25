Gardener shares simple technique to grow seemingly endless supply of popular fruit: 'This is so fascinating'

Suppose you're a gardener who loves strawberries but finds yourself often having to spend money on replacing strawberry plants. In that case, one TikTok user has a hack that results in an endless strawberry supply without paying any extra money.

The scoop

TikToker Yaya (@ghettogardening) shared a video on TikTok walking through the steps of propagating strawberry plants to ensure an endless supply of strawberries.

In the video, they showed runners coming from the mother strawberry plant and demonstrated how the ends of those runners can simply be buried in soil in a smaller pot next to the original plant. Once buried, given a little time, the runners will root, and a new strawberry plant will be born.

Yaya explained in their video, "Basically all I'm gonna do once this plant roots is cut it, keep it in this pot, and then regrow it until it's ready to fruit next season."

How it's helping

Growing your own food at home provides many benefits, such as saving money at the grocery store by eliminating the need to buy produce. It also allows you to know precisely how your produce was grown and where it's coming from.

However, sometimes growing your own food can become a bit pricy (although it's still cheaper than buying produce from the grocery store). With this hack, you can easily expand your food garden and create an endless supply of produce without needing to purchase new plants or seeds, resulting in significant long-term savings.

Besides the financial benefits of gardening and growing your own food, studies show that gardeners are more active and consume more fiber than non-gardeners. Additionally, studies discovered that gardening increases optimism and decreases stress, providing a boost to mental health.

Growing your own food helps the environment as well. Since food grown in your garden doesn't have far to travel, it negates the need for long-distance transportation that creates air pollution, which contributes to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

What everyone's saying

The video had many comments from TikTok users who were impressed and intrigued by the hack.

"This is so fascinating. Thank you!!" exclaimed one person.

Another TikToker mused, "Maybe that's why my strawberry yield was so low!! I let my runners go to fill up their bed but I never cut them from their mother plant…"

"Just did some of my runners; I have 3 new plants now," commented someone who utilized the hack.

