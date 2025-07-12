Gardening expert shares easy hack for growing seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'Absolutely love it'

"I'll take any advice you've got please and thank you."

A gardening pro has shared a simple hack for extending your cilantro harvests, and it's really very easy. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

Seed and bulb seller Eden Brothers (@edenbrothers) regularly shares videos on ways to increase your harvest, and it didn't disappoint with this video covering cilantro.

#gardening #gardeningtips #vegetablegarden #herbgarden #cilantro #coriander ♬ original sound - Eden Brothers @edenbrothers More ways to extend your garden harvest! Cilantro is a delicious herb when used fresh, but my favorite part is the seeds. When the weather warms up and your cilantro bolts, let the plant continue to grow. After the seeds form you can collect them and toss in a paper bag to dry out completely. Once dry, these tiny flavor bombs are the perfect addition to sauerkraut or for pickling cucumbers. Let me know in the comments which veggie or herb I should cover next. #edenbrothers

The simple hack involves harvesting the leaves from the edge of the plant, which helps it grow more leaves and produce for longer.

As an additional tip, the expert gardener in the clip shared that they let their plants continue to grow after bolting, which is when the plant grows tall and starts to flower.

Once the seeds have formed, the gardener collects them in a bag and lets them dry out before using them as "tiny flavor bombs" in sauerkraut or when pickling cucumbers.

How it's helping

Growing your own produce comes with a variety of benefits, from healthier food to cheaper produce. The latter can lead to significant savings over time.

You don't even need a garden to reap the benefits, with many people successfully growing produce in pots on their balconies.

Homegrown food is often more nutritious than store-bought fruit and vegetables because you can control what goes into the soil. Additionally, a lot of produce bought at the store has traveled hundreds of miles to be there, which reduces its nutritional value.

Fruits, vegetables, and herbs are expensive, but the cost is significantly reduced if they are grown at home. Making use of tips to maximize your harvest can help increase these savings, leading to lower grocery bills.

Growing your own food also encourages you to spend time outside connecting with nature, and is an activity the whole family can take part in.

Research has shown that people who garden eat more fiber and get more physical activity than those who don't, and being outside positively impacts a person's mental health.

What everyone's saying

The post received lots of positive comments from happy followers who were grateful for the tips.

"I absolutely love it," wrote one commenter.

While another added, "I struggle with all my herbs.. I'll take any advice you've got please and thank you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.