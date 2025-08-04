Woman shares money-saving gardening hack using kitchen scraps: 'I'm inspired to not spend a dime'

One TikToker is on a mission to have a vegetable garden without spending any money on it, and they want to show everyone else that it can be done.

The scoop

Sierra (@sierrathegreenwitch) posted a video showing her planting tomato seedlings in her garden.

Sierra said, "I'm inspired to not spend a dime and to show you it's possible to have a garden with just a little patch of dirt and some creativity."

She mostly uses food scraps and clippings. And all it takes is a little bit of multitasking. In the case of the tomatoes, she said she squeezed out the seeds before cutting them for tacos.

First, the seeds go into a pot, and when they've sprouted, she transfers them into her garden.

So far, Sierra has strawberries, garlic, onions, and tomatoes, all of them grown from food scraps. She believes gardening should be accessible for everyone, but many people spend so much money on their gardens that it's challenging for others to maintain them.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Growing your own food can also save you money on grocery shopping. For example, a $70 investment can save you $600 annually. While this TikToker's garden may grow a bit slower since they aren't investing any money, they can still benefit from the savings as their garden grows.

If you're not quite ready to do your own garden, even community gardening has plenty of benefits, including improving your mental health. Sierra mentioned that gardening brings her peace, and you can also find your calm, too.

According to a community garden study in Singapore, people who participated reported better stress levels, well-being, optimism, openness, and self-esteem.

Another study conducted by the University of Colorado found that people who gardened consumed about 1.4 more grams of fiber per day. Therefore, it's good for your mental and physical health.

What everyone's saying

Sierra hoped to inspire others. From the comments, it looks like she has.

One user said, "I love this."

Another commented, "I'm excited to see the progress!!"

And one TikToker noted, "I'm learning to have a green thumb too."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.