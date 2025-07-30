Gardening expert shares simple tips for growing popular fruit: 'Can't wait'

"They should start taking off soon."

Just like many of us, plants do better when they have companions. If you're growing watermelons now or considering growing them in the future, this gardener has some great advice.

The scoop

A TikTok user (@wattiepalooza) who is a self-proclaimed "giant watermelon grower" shared companion plant tips in a video.

They mentioned five different companion plants for watermelons: marigolds, citronella, peppermint, spearmint, and lavender.

Marigolds and citronella are annuals, which only last one season. Peppermint, spearmint, and lavender are perennials, which means they'll come back year after year.

How it's helping

The creator said that all these plants can have incredible benefits for your garden.

Marigolds are great for the border of your garden. While The Spruce says that they aren't the most powerful plant, marigolds are still good for small pests. It's best to plant multiple clusters for maximum impact.

Citronella is amazing at keeping bugs such as mosquitoes away. The creator recommends putting it in its own pot so you can move it around your garden with ease.

Peppermint and spearmint attract pollinators, which are critical for your garden's success. They can also attract ladybugs, which eat aphids and repel ground animals including moles. Remember to plant mint in pots to contain it, or it can take over your whole garden.

Lavender combines mint and citronella's benefits, as it's good for pollinators and repels mosquitoes.

All these plants can make your garden even more successful. Most of them are great at repelling pests naturally and otherwise enrich your outdoor space.

The more food you produce, the more you can provide to yourself and others instead of spending money on produce. While you may not save time and energy, you will reduce pollution and help the planet.

Gardening can also have a positive impact on your physical and mental health. Tending to a community garden with your neighbors or loved ones can even give you a social boost.

What everyone's saying

Many people were excited to hear what the creator said and see what they do next.

"Can't wait for the watermelons to GROW!!!!" one person wrote.

The gardener responded: "I'M PUMPED!! They should start taking off soon."

Another user shared a wholesome anecdote: "My little one and I are learning how to care for his little thriving watermelon plant. As he watched you he said, 'yeah!!! you got this!!! thats hard work!!! go man!!!! looking good!!!!! This is awesome!!!' so thank you."

