Home cook shares easy method to keep your store-bought produce lasting longer: 'So helpful'

Between expensive groceries and a growing awareness of food waste, people are more eager than ever to preserve their produce as long as possible. Fortunately, thanks to social media, there are endless suggestions to try.

The scoop

In a viral video, TikToker Kathryn Kellogg (@goingzerowaste_) offered a few tricks for keeping store-bought fruits and vegetables fresh.

For instance, Kellogg recommended you "chop your lettuce, store it in an airtight container with a swatch of cloth on top." The cloth will absorb moisture and keep your greens crisp.

In another tip, Kellogg said you should "wash your produce before you eat it, not before you store it." Finally, she suggested storing potatoes and onions separately in a cool, dark place.

Though this was not mentioned in her helpful video, other root vegetables — carrots, rutabaga, and beets — can be stored for two weeks in the refrigerator and stay fresh.

How it's helping

Food preservation helps mitigate food waste. Nearly 40% of purchased groceries end up in landfills annually.

The issue is so dire that the U.S. government and several supermarkets are cracking down. In June, the White House announced it would invest in new technologies to prolong food's shelf life by utilizing different seed varieties, better packaging, and educational resources for producers.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe's donated 85 million pounds of unsold food — worth $141 million — to nonprofit partners in 2022. When one local food bank couldn't accept two bins of pumpkins from one of its stores, Trader Joe's gave them to a farmer for livestock feed instead.

Preserving produce can even save you money. This is crucial for those with a tight budget, especially since grocery prices have risen by 28% since 2019, according to NerdWallet. Proper storage gives you extra time to eat food items or use ingredients in cooking before they spoil.

Otherwise, food waste apps such as Too Good To Go help you find discounted prices on "unsellable" food from restaurants and cafes, while Flashfood uncovers nearby supermarkets with fresh meats and produce approaching their best-before dates.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were enthusiastic about Kellogg's produce-preserving hacks. "So helpful," one user commented, while another said, "Need these tips."

A third TikToker shared additional advice, writing, "I find lettuce lasts longer if you tear it up with your hands as opposed to using a knife." They also suggested transferring produce from its plastic wrapping to a mesh bag to improve ventilation and avoid sweating.

