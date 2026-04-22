Nearly half of Americans unaware of cancer risk linked to processed meats

"It's concerning that so many people still don't know."

While ignorance might be bliss, a large number of surveyed Americans pushed back on it when it came to a link between a food staple and increased cancer risk.

What's happening?

SciTechDaily reported on a national poll of 2,200 people that revealed nearly half of respondents weren't aware that consuming processed meats heightens the threat of colorectal cancer.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Morning Consult's February survey shed light on the surprising information gap around the dangers of processed meats.

It turns out respondents didn't like being left in the dark, either. Around two-thirds of them backed warning labels on processed meats that would inform consumers about cancer risk.

A 2026 study published in JAMA showed colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality among adults under 50.

"It's concerning that so many people still don't know about the strong connection between eating processed meat and the risk of developing colorectal cancer," said Dr. Joseph Barrocas, an internal medicine specialist in Huntersville, North Carolina, per SciTechDaily.

Why is processed meats' link to colorectal cancer concerning?

Most food on grocery store shelves has little to no information about its potential health risks. That makes it incumbent on consumers to know about the associated dangers of an array of goods.

Considering how many respondents wanted warning labels, it's clear that consumers would prefer more transparency on the topic. The fact that these conversations aren't happening isn't helping.

The survey also noted that only a third of adults spoke with a health care professional about the risks of processed meat and colon cancer.

"More health care practitioners have to be educated about the link between diet and colorectal cancer, and in addition to recommending screening, discuss with patients the protective benefits of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans," Barrocas said.

What's being done about colorectal cancer risk?

Adopting a plant-based diet is one way to lower risk. Another study published in JAMA uncovered that these sorts of diets can reduce risk by 22% when compared to omnivorous ones. These habits come with other health benefits, including better blood sugar markers and cholesterol levels.

SciTechDaily also touted the benefits of fiber-rich diets. If you're looking to lower your risk of colorectal cancer, swapping in fresh fruits, seeds, and beans for processed meats is an important step.

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