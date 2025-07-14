New study reveals single dietary factor that increases risk for heart disease: 'Our findings strengthen the importance'

An international study found that diets low in fiber may contribute to a higher risk of heart attacks, offering another reason to eat more plants.

Researchers analyzed heart scans from nearly 1,400 people across Europe and Australia and discovered a clear link between low fiber intake and the buildup of dangerous plaques in the arteries. These plaques were more likely to rupture and lead to serious cardiac events. The study was published in the journal Cardiovascular Research and focused on people with existing coronary artery disease.

"Our findings strengthen the importance of cardioprotective dietary recommendations," the researchers noted in the study's conclusion. The benefits of fiber were consistent even among those already taking heart medications or cholesterol-lowering drugs.

While fiber has long been associated with improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and better blood sugar control, this study is among the first to directly connect fiber intake to the makeup of arterial plaques. Specifically, people who ate less fiber were more likely to have lipid-rich plaques, which are softer and more prone to rupture than fibrous or calcified plaques. That rupture risk can trigger heart attacks, even in people already on medication, making fiber an important yet often overlooked part of long-term heart care.

A 2025 report from the American College of Cardiology linked plant-based eating patterns to a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke, indicating that other researchers have come to similar conclusions. And a long-term study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that replacing red meat with legumes, nuts, or whole grains significantly lowered the risk of heart-related death, especially in younger adults.

There are several health benefits.

Fiber-rich diets are tied to reduced inflammation, improved cholesterol control, and more stable blood sugar, all of which can help prevent artery damage over time. Heart-healthy eating patterns such as the Mediterranean and DASH diets emphasize whole grains, vegetables, and legumes not only for weight control but also because they support long-term cardiovascular health.

These findings align with other recent research that shows how dietary changes, even small ones, can lower the risk of chronic illness.

