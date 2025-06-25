Forager shares surprising method to make use of dangerous cactus: 'It's so good'

"You are lucky if you can get to it before the birds do."

A TikToker showed how fighting invasive species can be as simple and delicious as eating them. The star of the show? The prickly pear cactus.

In a playful and practical TikTok, creator Claudia (@whoredeculture) shows how she deals with one of Australia's most problematic plants — prickly pear cactus — with a pretty particular approach.

She slices up the bright pink fruit (carefully, after already poking herself a few times) and gives it a taste.

"It looks like dragon fruit, but it tastes like what I wish dragon fruit tasted like. It's not bland, it's super juicy."

The only challenge? The seeds.

"I couldn't figure out whether I was supposed to swallow them or crunch them," she laughs, asking the internet for advice.

Eating this fruit doesn't just make for a tasty snack; it's also a clever way to stop the spread of this harmful plant. Birds often eat the fruit and carry the seeds elsewhere, helping the cactus take over more land. By eating the fruit ourselves, we can help slow that down.

Prickly pear may look pretty, but it's a serious problem in parts of Australia and other regions. It spreads fast and pushes out native plants, messing with local ecosystems and food chains. Getting rid of it is tough, but turning it into food is a smart, sustainable solution.

People have done similar things before, like turning garlic mustard into pesto, to deal with invasive species in ways that also benefit the community.

The comments on Claudia's video were full of support and tips from other nature lovers.

One user shared another great tip: "The whole cactus is so good."

Another added a funny observation, writing, "You are lucky if you can get to it before the birds do."

Yes, maybe these hacks are not the most common ones out there, and not everyone will be open to trying them. However, it is good to have them in mind to understand that there are always small things we can all do to protect local biodiversity and discover new favorite snacks along the way.

