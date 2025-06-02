Gardener outraged after discovering harmful plants being sold nationwide by major retailer: 'We should have laws in place'

"They should design each store uniquely for each location."

Home Depot isn't just known for selling lumber and construction tools. It also has a plant and gardening section; however, its plant selections are questionable.

Frustrated at the many harmful and invasive plants in the store's plant section, botanist and TikToker Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) posted an informative video to educate the public.

"Welcome to Home Depot, where we make billions off selling invasive plants to people across America," Dickson wrote sarcastically in the video's caption.

In the video, Dickson shames the large home improvement retailer for carrying English ivy, a highly invasive evergreen vine, and tropical milkweed, "the only milkweed that actually hurts monarchs [butterflies]."

Dickson doesn't stop there. They make little plastic signs for the plants to warn potential buyers that the plants are invasive and harmful to native plants.

Invasive plants are not native to the local region and typically have few predators or diseases in the environment to control their growth. As a result, they tend to grow quickly and aggressively, outcompeting native plants for nutrients and resources and taking over spaces where native plants once thrived.

Lawns containing nonnative plant species may still attract pollinators like butterflies and birds, which protect the food supply, but research shows that "wildlife and pollinators prefer the plants they have evolved to be around," according to the Adirondack Council.

Planting native plants on your lawn creates a healthier ecosystem, attracting a wider range of pollinator friends to your backyard.

Landscaping with native plants can also save you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills, as native plants tend to require less water and grow more slowly compared to invasive plant species.

Alternative lawn options for those who want to cut down on yard work and maintenance include buffalo grass and clover, which don't grow as rapidly and require less water than traditional lawns.

"Honestly we should have laws in place with better regulations regarding what plants can/cannot be sold," one user commented.

Another commenter took it a step further and suggested, "They should design each store uniquely for each location based on the ecological diversity in the surrounding environment."

