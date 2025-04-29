Farmers raise concerns as unexpected event puts entire harvest at risk: 'Unprepared for these situations'

Consumers can expect higher prices at the market for key crops.

Snowfall and an unseasonal freeze in Korçë, the largest city in eastern Albania, have left farmers reeling after several core crops were damaged.

What happened?

According to City News Albania, the unexpected cold snap impacted apricots, almonds, peaches, and cherries. Arben Hysolli, a specialist at the Directorate of Agriculture in Korçë, told CNA that early cherry cultivars are "more at risk of serious damage." Apple buds were also affected, which will hurt this year's yield, as Fresh Plaza explained.

Temperatures fell to minus-5.2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-6 degrees Celsius), which is within the temperature range that these crops can withstand. However, once the trees bloom, they're more susceptible to frost damage, and sub-zero temps can cause significant crop losses.

Because of the extent of the losses, Fresh Plaza noted that consumers can expect higher prices at the market for key crops, as more supplies will need to be imported from warmer regions.

"The frequency of extreme weather events has increased due to global warming. As such, farmers are sometimes unprepared for these situations," Hysolli told CNA.

Why are crop losses concerning?

Since Albania relies heavily on imported fruits, the freeze could cause food prices to surge for crops typically grown in the country. The crop losses will also hurt farmers, especially since they already face high production costs and limited access to government subsidies, according to the Albanian Daily News.

Cold snaps harm ecosystems and disrupt global food supplies. Neighboring countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, could be affected by the freeze, as Albania exports apricots, cherries, and peaches, per Trend Economy.

Increasingly frequent and extreme weather events have had far-reaching consequences for crop yields, with farmers in India, Spain, and Michigan, among many other places, reporting major losses of jamun fruits, cucumbers, peppers, melons, apples, and strawberries.

The overheating planet is making it much harder for farmers to grow healthy crops, as rising temperatures have led to more unpredictable weather patterns — including sudden freezes, heavy downpours, and prolonged droughts — that disrupt plant growth.

What's being done to help Albanian farmers?

CNA said that farmers are lighting small fires to increase the temperature and help trees survive. They have also employed centrifugal pumps, which deliver water to crops and create air currents that can boost the temperature "by up to 3 degrees," according to Hysolli.

In Greece, some farmers have shifted away from growing traditional crops, such as olives and grapes, to tropical fruits, including papayas, avocados, and mangoes, which thrive in warmer temperatures. Turkish farmers have switched from growing watermelons and citrus fruits to "safer" crops, including wheat and corn, to work with Mother Nature.

Keep an eye on major weather events that could affect food prices in your area, and extend the freshness of your food by freezing leftovers. You'll save food from heading to landfills while also making your groceries last longer.

