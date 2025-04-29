Farmers devastated as violent storms destroy crops across major growing region: 'Wreaked havoc ... across the valley'

"Horticulture is the backbone of our economy."

Have you ever considered the environmental factors that are necessary to allow you to enjoy a piece of fruit? A severe hailstorm, which caused extensive damage to apple orchards in Kashmir, India, highlights the climate challenges associated with farming.

What's happening?

On April 18, hail and heavy rain began to fall in the Northern Indian region, affecting the districts of Shopian and Kulgam in Kashmir, as the Hindustan Times reported.

Following the storm, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) said on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Yesterday's hailstorm wreaked havoc on fruit orchards across the valley leaving farmers devastated."

With "chickpea-sized hailstones" inflicting damage on the apples, according to Greater Kashmir, the fruit has lost most of its value. Farmers are now frantic, fearing devastating financial loss.

Why is the hailstorm important?

While the Shopian district is known in the subcontinent as the "Apple Town," that name feels momentarily fraudulent, with up to 70% of the area's crops destroyed.

Mufti mentioned in the X post, "Horticulture is the backbone of our economy & has consistently supported the region even in the most difficult times."

Hailstorms are just one example of climate issues affecting food sources. Droughts, floods, and poor air quality are common problems that impact food production and livestock. These issues are exacerbated by rising global temperatures due to pollution from toxic, planet-warming gases.

Earlier this year, Icelandic potato farmers faced crop shortages due to a harsh winter, and mango farmers in India experienced a major decline in their crops, with fumes from a nearby factory the likely culprit.

What's being done about the farmers' losses?

Political leaders have spoken out about this issue in Kashmir and are urging the government to intervene. Advocating for agricultural insurance to protect against unexpected circumstances is at the top of these proposals.

"Urge the government to immediately deploy assessment teams to evaluate the extent of the damage & provide all possible assistance to the affected farmers," JKPDP President Mufti said.

Local communities in the villages that these farmers support are distraught after this extreme weather incident, and government intervention is crucial.

Luckily, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Ahmed said, "All reports are being compiled, and we are actively addressing the issues. Relief is being provided as a priority," as quoted in the Hindustan Times.

