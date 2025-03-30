New study reveals simple food swap that could promote serious health benefits: 'The best option if you are looking to lose weight'

Living a healthier lifestyle may be as simple as crossing a few things off your grocery list.

A new study published in the Nutrition & Metabolism journal showed that plant-based foods can lead to significant weight loss even if the products are processed.

Dr. Hana Kahleova, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, said that even processed foods like soy milk and vegan meat can lead to better overall health.

"Our research shows that choosing a bagel instead of bacon for breakfast or a veggie burger instead of a hamburger for dinner is the best option if you are looking to lose weight," Dr. Kahleova said.

For the study, researchers observed 244 overweight adults for 16 weeks. They were divided into two groups. One group was required to follow a plant-based diet while the other group stuck with their usual diets.

The plant-based group lost an average of 13 pounds and exhibited better overall cardiometabolic health. Meanwhile, there were no notable changes for the other group. Researchers found that reducing ultra-processed animal foods had the biggest impact on weight loss. Processed plant-based foods also did not cause weight gain.

Switching to a plant-based diet provides other health benefits, too, lowering the risk of cancer, heart disease, and stroke. Many plant-based foods are also high in fiber, which boosts metabolism while also supporting gut health and digestion.

Leaving animal food products behind may also result in positive change for the environment. Meat and dairy are responsible for about 14.5% of heat-trapping air pollution, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization.

Plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains have a smaller carbon footprint than meat and dairy. One study found that replacing 50% of the main animal food products with plant-based alternatives could significantly reduce environmental impact by 2050.

