Brand launches unexpected kitchen swap aimed at cutting grocery bills: 'This is the perfect opportunity'

Rising grocery costs and empty store shelves have been topping the news lately, with one very notable product making the most headlines: the humble egg.

The shortage, primarily the result of recent bird flu outbreaks reportedly affecting 14.7 million egg-laying hens, may reverberate throughout the year, giving new plant-based alternatives a chance to step back into the limelight.

Crackd, a plant-based liquid egg brand out of the U.K., is poised to hit American grocery shelves amid this turmoil, making its debut at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, this March, according to a report by Vegconomist.

The global vegan egg market accounted for $1.5 billion in 2021, with an annual growth rate of 8.3% expected through 2031, according to recent research. This includes just 102 vegan egg products that were launched between 2016 and 2021.

Plant Heads Inc., the owners of the Crackd brand, will be producing its product domestically in hopes of reducing supply chain disruptions and keeping up with potential demand by making its products more readily available to retailers.

The product is "designed to replicate the functionality of traditional eggs," as the report noted, while the liquid format offers ease-of-use for making scrambled eggs and omelets, as well as baking applications. It's expected to be available to consumers by Q2 2025, meaning there may soon be another alternative on the shelves to offset high egg prices.

Changing your diet to include more plant-based foods can be beneficial to your health, reducing cancer risks and heart disease. Plus, cattle and livestock farming are a large portion of the agricultural industry's pollution, which accounted for about 10.6% of planet-warming pollution in the U.S. in 2021.

Crackd's "No-Egg Egg" product is vegan, free from major allergens, is non-GMO, and has no cholesterol, as the report indicated, which the company hopes will appeal to both home cooks and food manufacturers.

"We are so excited to bring this beloved U.K. brand to American consumers. Because the egg industry shortage is expected to continue at least through 2025, we think this is the perfect opportunity to provide a versatile, delicious — and available — answer for barren egg shelves and soaring prices in supermarkets," as Plant Heads Inc. U.S. Jonathan Traub concluded in a press release.

