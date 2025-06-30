Officials issue warning that fish caught in certain US waterways could be unsafe to eat — here's what you need to know

Even though these particular waterways are under advisory, that does not mean that other rivers and lakes in the state are not impacted.

Fish from certain lakes and rivers in New York could be unsafe to eat due to elevated levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS, in the water, according to new guidelines implemented earlier this year.

What's happening?

Officials announced that specific waterways in Dutchess County, Putnam County, and Suffolk County were under the advisory, according to CBS News New York.

Fishermen at Lake Mahopac in Putnam County were warned not to eat any walleye over 19 inches, smallmouth bass over 15 inches, or northern pike over 26 inches. Suffolk County residents were told to avoid pumpkinseed/sunfish or American eel caught in the Carlls River. Dutchess County had the most drastic warning, with health officials advising locals not to eat any fish caught in Fallkill Lake and Creek.

Why are PFAS in local waterways concerning?

The main PFAS causing concern in these areas are perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, which are associated with manufacturing locations and industrial use or disposal.

Studies have shown that these forever chemicals can cause a variety of health issues when consumed, such as high cholesterol, thyroid disorders, and even certain types of cancer. The risk for pregnant women is particularly severe, as PFOS can cause pregnancy-induced hypertension, preeclampsia, and even potential birth defects to their baby.

Even though these particular waterways are under advisories, that does not mean that other rivers and lakes in the state are free of PFAS. A 2023 study by the U.S. Geological Survey found that at least 45% of the nation's waterways were contaminated with at least one type of PFAS chemical. They are extremely persistent, repelling oil and water, making them challenging to eliminate from the environment.

What's being done about PFAS in New York rivers and lakes?

The recent advisory and the new guidelines that influenced it are a direct result of New York State's ongoing commitment to clean water and community safety.

Since 2016, New York has had a Water Quality Rapid Response Team that is responsible for addressing contamination concerns across the state. The Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017 also implemented $2.5 billion in funding for infrastructure projects that protect drinking water sources. The legislation also led to a comprehensive database for state officials to monitor PFAs in waterways.

While the alert from state health officials signals a worrying level of PFOS, hopefully highlighting these issues will signal to water quality programs a need to prioritize clean-up in these areas.

