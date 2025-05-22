Researchers make shocking discovery about hidden health threat lurking inside wine bottles: 'Very difficult to assess'

Forever chemicals are lurking all around, whether it's in drinking water or common household items such as children's toys. Now, European scientists have discovered them in wine.

What's happening?

Levels of trifluoroacetic acid, a degradation product of PFAS, have risen "alarmingly" in European wines in recent decades, according to researchers with the Pesticide Action Network Europe.

According to The Guardian's summary of the results, the group tested 49 bottles of commercial wine, finding that those produced before 1988 had no traces of TFA but those from after 2010 showed a steep rise in contamination. Levels tended to be lower in organic wines and higher in varieties with the highest amounts of pesticide residue.

Scientists believe the main sources of TFA to be fluorinated refrigerants known as F-gases and PFAS pesticides concentrated in agricultural soil, but there is scant data on formation rates for TFA precursor pesticides.

"This makes it very difficult to assess how much TFA formation and emission potential agricultural soils currently have, as accumulated pesticides can degrade and release TFA over time," study co-author Gabriel Sigmund told the publication. "So even if we completely stopped the use of these pesticides now, we have to expect a further increase in TFA concentrations in our water resources and elsewhere over the next years."

Why are PFAS concerning?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of 15,000 compounds used in products including water-repellent clothing and nonstick cookware. They are also prevalent in drinking water supplies across the globe and popular foods such as rice, coffee, eggs, and seafood.

One global study even found that about 31% of groundwater samples and about 16% of surface water samples contained high levels of PFAS despite not being located near any known contamination source.

While researchers are still investigating the health impacts of these chemicals, they have been linked with decreased fertility, increased risk of cancer, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Experts have not historically been worried by the potential health effects of TFA, but recent studies suggest that it could interfere with reproductive health, according to The Guardian, which added that the German chemical regulator recently proposed classifying the substance as toxic to reproduction.

What's being done about PFAS?

A number of governments across the globe have taken action to help reduce their citizens' PFAS exposure. For instance, PFOA was banned globally in 2020, and both the European Union and United States have made commitments to take action on PFAS contamination.

In the U.S., New Hampshire has banned ski, board, and boat waxes containing these chemicals, and at least 29 states were likely to consider legislation to reduce PFAS exposure in 2025.

It's impossible to avoid PFAS, but there are a few things you can do to limit your exposure. They include ditching nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain- and water-resistant clothing. You can also look for PFAS-free brands.

