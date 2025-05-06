Lawmakers take bold action on hidden threat lurking in kids' toys: 'We're protecting children'

"We must keep pace with emerging risks."

The European Union is making updates to better protect children from harmful "forever chemicals" found in toys.

Since 2009, the EU's Toy Safety Directive has been in place to ensure kids' toys don't have the capacity to harm their little owners' health and safety. Over 15 years after the directive's implementation, it is time for some changes.

Forever chemicals, known formally as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are synthetic, toxic substances that can be found in the products you use daily.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, "[PFAS] keep food from sticking to packaging or cookware, make clothes and carpets resistant to stains and create firefighting foam that is more effective." In other words, they are integrated in countless parts of our lives.

As increasing research emerges about the negative effects of PFAS, such as by students in the MDI Bio Lab, who found links to birth defects and developmental issues, the EU and European Parliament saw the need to update the directive for kids' wellbeing.

While the EU already has some of the strictest rules regarding toy safety, making PFAS a clear no-go is vital.

Deutsche Welle reported on various leaders who spoke on these positive adjustments, including Poland's technology minister, Krzysztof Paszyk.

There seems to be agreement when it comes to progressing children's safety. "We must keep pace with emerging risks," Paszyk said.

PFAS is being further recognized as harmful around the world, with a minimum of 29 U.S. states considering their own legislation regarding reducing exposure to forever chemicals in 2025.

Marion Walsmann, a German European Parliament member, led the new toy legislation. She summed up the changes perfectly, saying, "The new Toy Safety Regulation sends a clear message: we're protecting children, ensuring fair competition, and supporting Europe as a business hub," as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

The changes will need to be approved before becoming law. With most in agreement on the need for stricter regulation, the EU can hopefully have fewer chemicals, more play, and healthier tiny humans soon.

