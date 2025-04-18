States battle with two major industries over potential threats to public health: 'We don't want to give a pass'

"We want to spur the search for safer alternatives."

A growing number of U.S. states is taking matters into their own hands to restrict or outlaw per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — a group of chemicals colloquially referred to as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down and persist for thousands of years.

This has drawn the ire of chemical and consumer products industries, as Wired reported.

What's happening?

According to Safer States — an organization that advocates to protect communities from toxic chemicals — at least 29 states will likely consider legislation to reduce PFAS exposure in 2025.

Eleven states already have regulations restricting certain PFAS in drinking water, while 12 have guidance, health advisory, or notification levels for some forever chemicals.

However, Wired reported that the chemical and consumer products industries won't change their ways without a fight.

They have begun pushing state policymakers to alleviate concerns about the safety of their products, and they argue that states with PFAS bans could face supply-chain disruptions.

A cookware manufacturer even sued to prevent a Minnesota law to ban the sale and distribution of PFAS-laden cookware from going into effect, per Minnesota Public Radio.

Why are PFAS concerning?

Because of their resistance to breaking down, PFAS can accumulate in our bodies.

Peer-reviewed research has connected exposure to these chemicals to cancer, reproductive complications, hormonal disruption, reduced immune system function, higher cholesterol levels, and behavioral changes in children, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

James Kenney, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Environment Department, shared with Wired that a 2021 furniture shopping trip with his husband turned into a wake-up call.

When a sales associate asked whether they were interested in adding a fabric protectant to their purchase, the couple asked to see a product data sheet. They were surprised that the protectant contained PFAS.

"I think about your normal, everyday New Mexican who is trying to get by, make their furniture last a little longer, and they think, 'Oh, it's safe, great!' It's not safe," Kenney said. "It just so happens that they tried to sell it to the environment secretary."

What's being done about this?

New Mexico is among the states looking to safeguard public health by tackling PFAS. According to Wired, it has two pending bills that would ban consumer products containing PFAS.

And while the Food and Drug Administration has allowed PFAS — known for their water- and stain-resistant properties — in many products that come into contact with food since the 1960s, in recent years, it has taken steps to limit dietary exposure.

In 2024, for instance, it ruled that grease-proofing materials that relied on PFAS could no longer be used in food packaging. The agency also announced standards to limit exposure in drinking water. As of April 15, the Trump administration hadn't announced whether it would roll back any water-related protections, but a week prior, The Hill reported a decision was expected soon.

Gretchen Salter, the policy director at Safer States, acknowledged to Wired that phasing out PFAS wouldn't be an overnight process but underscored it was worth it.

"There might be essential uses for PFAS right now," Salter said after a coalition of chemical manufacturers and business groups petitioned the EPA to recognize that PFAS have "very diverse and necessary properties," writing, "They cannot all be regulated in the same way."

Salter concluded: "But we want to spur the search for safer alternatives, because we don't want to give a pass to chemicals that are harming human health. By exempting them altogether, you are completely removing that incentive."

