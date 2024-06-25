Chef demonstrates easy hack for perfectly peeled ginger with no waste: 'It's way safer'

"I was today years old when I learned this."

You can get more food out of some plants just by preparing them the right way.

For ginger lovers, a chef revealed a key hack using every possible part of the spice while avoiding wasting any part of the herb.

The scoop

Mike Nassar, a chef of the popular sandwich shop Detroit 75 Kitchen (@detroit75kitchen), recently took to TikTok to share the neat trick.

In a short video, Nassar revealed that many people have been peeling ginger wrong their whole life.

"What people do when they usually peel ginger, [is] they use a peeler or a knife," the chef says. "It's really hard to do this, and you can't get into those crevices."

Instead, Nassar recommends that fellow cooks and chefs at home use a kitchen spoon. All you need to do is take the spoon and scrape the piece of ginger until the skin is peeled off completely.

"It's much faster, it's much easier, and it's way safer," he says.

"You'll end up with a clean piece like this and no waste," he adds, holding up a perfectly peeled piece of ginger. "Can you stop being so wasteful?"

How it's working

Correctly peeling herbs like ginger or other commonly used fruits and vegetables is a key way to reduce personal food waste in your home.

Research has found that on average, up to 40% of the food supply in the United States goes to waste. In 2019 alone, around 96% of food waste typically ends up in landfills, combustion facilities or even in our sewer systems, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

By reducing the amount of food tossed away in your household, you can help decrease the amount of toxic air pollutants released by landfills and similar facilities. At the same time, you can help save yourself some cash.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated that by reducing food waste, families can save around $370 per person each year. Additionally, some regions and communities may lower trash collection fees if unwanted food is separated from other trash and instead given to a compost facility.

If you are looking for other ways to reduce your food waste, check out The Cool Down's guide on how to get creative with leftovers you otherwise would consider throwing out.

What people are saying

Several other TikTok users raved over the kitchen hack.

"I was today years old when I learned this," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another user recommended another trick to make the spoon peeling hack even easier for cooking at home.

"Freeze your ginger," the TikToker said. "It's easier to peel and lasts longer!"

